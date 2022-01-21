GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.18. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 193,530 shares changing hands.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.