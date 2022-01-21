CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.83

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.83 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.31). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.69), with a volume of 15,773 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.66) target price on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.45 million and a P/E ratio of 245.71.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

