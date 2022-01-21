Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.96

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.96 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 110.50 ($1.51). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.53), with a volume of 203,957 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £198.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

