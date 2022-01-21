$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCI. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

RCI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

