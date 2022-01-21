Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

TFII stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $97.11. 24,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.51. TFI International has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

