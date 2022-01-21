II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $89.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 75,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

