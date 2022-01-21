American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.03 billion and the lowest is $11.25 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $41.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $42.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.61 billion to $49.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,406 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

