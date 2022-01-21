Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.91. 51,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.72. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $240.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

