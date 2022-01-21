Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings per share of $3.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.24. Adobe posted earnings per share of $3.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.51. The stock had a trading volume of 136,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,709. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

