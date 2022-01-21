Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $175,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,501.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.21. 23,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

