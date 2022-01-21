TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.64

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.64 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 265.20 ($3.62). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 129,495 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($4.04).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company has a market cap of £458.80 million and a P/E ratio of 45.36.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.