Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,131 shares of company stock worth $142,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $323,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

