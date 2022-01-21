Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Update

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 471,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 3,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 249.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 39.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

