Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 11.7% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.90. 753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

