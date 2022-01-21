Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 28927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

