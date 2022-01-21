Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.