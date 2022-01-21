NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock worth $394,954,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

GOOG opened at $2,643.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,885.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,823.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

