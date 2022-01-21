Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

