First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,006,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,537,071 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $415,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $239.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $245.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

