Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $80.56 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

