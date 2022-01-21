IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $190.33 Average PT from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

IPGP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,603. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $258.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

