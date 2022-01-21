Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

