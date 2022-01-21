Factorial Partners LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554,716 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,236,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 374,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.