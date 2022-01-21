Dynamite Price Up 5.5% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $38,120.98 and approximately $57,921.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00301766 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006913 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.96 or 0.01301129 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,245 coins and its circulating supply is 395,639 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

