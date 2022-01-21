Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.