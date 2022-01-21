LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($81.17).

LXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.54 ($0.61) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €55.78 ($63.39). The stock had a trading volume of 279,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.14.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.