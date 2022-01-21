Rise One Day Trading Volume Hits $250.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $617,961.15 and $250.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00095746 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,298,723 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

