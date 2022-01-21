Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $173.30 Average PT from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,063 shares of company stock worth $343,454,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,794. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

