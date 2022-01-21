Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). Twilio posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. 35,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,488. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $201.11 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.44.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.