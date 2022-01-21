Botty Investors LLC Takes $365,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 152.9% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $267,126,000 after buying an additional 104,345 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 111,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,524. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,001 shares of company stock valued at $85,454,874. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

