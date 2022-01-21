Botty Investors LLC Takes $365,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 152.9% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $267,126,000 after buying an additional 104,345 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 111,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,524. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29.
In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,001 shares of company stock valued at $85,454,874. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: How is inflation measured?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.