The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 866,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

SHYF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 7,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

