Wing Finance Market Capitalization Tops $24.99 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.05 or 0.00028980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.41 or 0.07213334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,268.78 or 1.00328763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063341 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,385,472 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,472 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.