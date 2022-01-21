Investors Purchase High Volume of Horizon Acquisition Co. II Put Options (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 15,402 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the average volume of 854 put options.

HZON stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.81. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1,540.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $172,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $267,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

