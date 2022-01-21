NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. NEXT has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

