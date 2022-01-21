Investors Buy Large Volume of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 13,111 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average volume of 1,181 put options.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,018. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $56.18 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter.

