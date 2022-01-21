Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.88. 31,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,695. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $966.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

