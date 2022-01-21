TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. TPI Composites makes up approximately 0.9% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 17,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,506. The company has a market cap of $441.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

