Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

