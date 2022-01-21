Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 6,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,613. The company has a market cap of $352.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,699,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.