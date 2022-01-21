Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Capitalization Tops $172.65 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $172.65 million and approximately $32,004.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00011845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006388 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

