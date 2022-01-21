-$0.61 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.93). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,026. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

