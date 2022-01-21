Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 131.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $126.67. 232,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,007,548. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.