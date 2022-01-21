Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 12,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

PayPal stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.79. The company has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.