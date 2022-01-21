Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,888,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,043 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 232,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.