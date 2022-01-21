Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.49. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

