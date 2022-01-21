AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.50), with a volume of 4426901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.55 ($0.54).

The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.02 million and a P/E ratio of -43.94.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,784.42).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

