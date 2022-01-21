Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 227296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$59.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

