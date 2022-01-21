Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 710,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,639,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $176,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $52,766,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $2,098,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

