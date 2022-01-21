Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.70

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$38.70 and last traded at C$38.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

