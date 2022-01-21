BuzzFeed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 635 call options.

BZFD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 8,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,185. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

BZFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

